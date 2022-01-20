Seven Reasons Why Houston Is in a League of its Own

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

What makes the fourth-largest city in the U.S. so exciting for business events? Houston connects people and opportunity, creating a welcoming energy you won’t find anywhere else. It’s a city that believes in the power of together. Let’s dive into the seven biggest reasons why Houston stands out from the pack.

An Enviable Convention Package







High-quality Headquarter Hotels

Houston is home to not one, but two major convention and meeting facilities — the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB) and NRG Park, with GRB offering close to two million square feet of total space. Both sit just steps from the Houston METROrail and within the larger Avenida Houston convention campus, which also includes two headquarter hotels and Discovery Green Park.

The GRB is flanked by and connected to two full-service hotels, the 1,200-room Hilton Americas-Houston and the 1,000-room Marriott Marquis Houston, providing groups with modern accommodations and unexpected amenities, like the Marriott’s Texas-shaped rooftop pool and an expansive executive lounge overlooking downtown at the Hilton.

The Element of Surprise

Houston has an uncanny ability to surprise its visitors. For instance, the city has more green space than any other city in the U.S. In the 160-acre Buffalo Bayou Park, attendees can play disc golf, kayak, or watch the wave of Texas bats soar into the sky each evening.

Plenty of Innovation Inspiration

POST HTX is a fitting example of Houston’s innovative spirit. Formerly the city’s massive Barbara Jordan Post Office, POST HTX now offers a five-acre rooftop park and urban farm along with one of the city’s most architecturally stunning interiors for gatherings, complete with an eclectic food hub and jaw-dropping views of downtown.

Diversity is Front and Center

One in four residents in Houston is foreign born, and the destination’s award-winning culinary scene is one of the best ways to engage with that rich range of cultures. Almost every region around the world is represented here, from Vietnam and China to Mexico and India, and attendees will find many restaurants fusing those influences together for unexpected results — crawfish and noodles, anyone?

Ample Diversions at Arm’s Length

The 12-acre Discovery Green offers events throughout the year (live concerts, movies at the park, rotating art installations, etc.), and for attendees who want to explore more, scooter and bike rentals are also available.

Art Around Every Corner

Whether it’s the impressive display of graffiti wall murals in EaDo or priceless works of art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s artistic talent will more than impress.

Houston is open and ready to welcome groups. For more information or to get in touch, visit visithoustontexas.com/meetings/.