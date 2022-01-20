People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Linda Erickson and Stacey Knoppel

Events DC has announced major transitions on its senior sales team. After 15 years with the organization, Linda Erickson, vice president of sales for conventions and meetings, has retired. Stacey Knoppel, who most recently served as director of convention management, will take over as vice president of sales. Knoppel will be responsible for the overall productivity and effectiveness of the sales organization for Events DC. She will also serve as primary customer contact and develop sales leads, fostering close relationships with various stakeholders including Destination DC, DC Chamber, and the Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Knoppel has been part of the Events DC team since 2018.

Isaac Gutierrez, Quincy Smith, and Sue Stemley

Visit Anaheim has hired three new meeting sales managers, increasing the organization’s meeting sales team to five. Isaac Gutierrez has been named meeting sales manager, Northwest region. Based in Northern California, he has a long history with Marriott selling luxury brand and convention hotels. Gutierrez also has experience selling smaller boutique hotels in Sonoma and Monterey. Gutierrez spent four years at the Anaheim Marriott early in his career, making him familiar with the destination.

Quincy Smith has been appointed meeting sales manager, Midwest region. Smith has worked with the San Mateo County/Silicon Valley CVB and has also sold convention and luxury hotels. Based in Chicago, Smith will help drive meetings business from the Midwest market to Anaheim and Orange County.

Sue Stemley has been named meeting sales manager, Eastern region. She joins Visit Anaheim with experience selling San Diego Marriott hotels for the past 20 years. Stemley is based in Washington, D.C. and connected with customers throughout the region.