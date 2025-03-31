Convene Pulse Survey: Is Global Uncertainty Affecting Your Events?

Participate in this brief survey to help us understand how recent policy shifts in the U.S. are affecting your current work and plans for future events.

Author: Convene Editors       

The recent sweeping changes brought about by the current U.S. administration are being felt in many industries and professional sectors around the world, and business events are no exception. We are at a pivotal moment as executive orders, federal funding cuts, tariffs, geopolitical instability, and more are having an impact on the events industry.

We want to hear from you.

This short pulse survey is designed to capture how event professionals worldwide are navigating shifts that may affect events in terms of attendance, funding, and programming.

All responses are anonymous. We value your candid insights and are committed to protecting your privacy. The survey will close on Monday, April 14. Thanks in advance for your participation.

