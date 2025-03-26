A Look at the Boom in Oklahoma City and Its Surge in Appeal for Events

Author: David McMillin

If you’ve been reading lists lately, there’s a good chance you’ve been reading about Oklahoma City. Named one of the most diverse cities in the U.S. by WalletHub, one of the top markets for emerging tech talent by CBRE, and one of the must-visit destinations for 2025 by AFAR, the capital of the Sooner State is quickly cementing its status as the capital of cool. As the city continues to grow, its appeal as a convention destination is surging, too. Soon enough, Oklahoma City will land near the top of the list of the best meeting spots in the country.

As you look for a host city for your next program, read on to learn how OKC is creating more opportunities to elevate the attendee experience.

A Best-in-Class Arena, Paired with a Best-in-Class Convention Center

When you’re home to one of the best teams in the NBA’s Western Conference, you need the best arena to match. And the Oklahoma City Thunder — more than 10 games ahead of the pack as of this writing — is about to get a state-of-the-art, 750,000-square-foot arena. With an investment of nearly $1 billion into the downtown facility, event organizers will have the perfect pairing with the nearby 500,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Oklahoma City Convention Center. The new arena is set to open by 2030.

A Community of Creative Entrepreneurs

Want to hear about the next groundbreaking idea? Head to OKC’s Innovation District, where bright minds are pioneering new solutions in aerospace, biomanufacturing, health care, energy, and technology. And if you want to host your event next door to those trailblazers, the OKC Innovation Hall offers four conference rooms, an event hall, and an outdoor plaza to fuel collaboration.





A Booming Hotel Community

With more than 400 rooms and 27,000 square feet of meeting space, the recently opened $400-million OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark is the newest star in OKC’s hospitality scene. And for attendees hoping to turn a meeting into a family vacation, there’s no place better to keep the kids smiling than the resort’s 100,000-square-foot waterpark. For the ultimate in convention convenience, attendees will love the 605-room Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, which is directly connected to the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Throughout the rest of the city, more properties will be opening soon, including a 220-room Dream Hotel, a 174-room Unscripted Hotel, and a 141-room luxury Marriott Autograph Collection property.

Oklahoma City may be growing, but one thing about the city remains the same: It’s one of the most welcoming places your attendees will ever visit — its small-town charm makes guests immediately feel like they’re home . And speaking of arrival, getting to the Will Rogers International Airport is easy with flights to 25 nonstop destinations on seven carriers. Plus, plans are in the works for the airport’s first international flights this year. No matter where attendees are coming from, they’ll love the convenience of the city once they’re here. The OKC Streetcar makes exploring the city’s cast of award-winning dining destinations, cultural attractions, and outdoor parks easy.

Ready to be part of the city’s rise? Head to visitokc.com/meetings to learn more about meetings in The Modern Frontier.