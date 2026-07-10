From a gathering of professionals dedicated to preserving African American history and culture, to Sarah Reed’s insights on transforming events into strategic business tools that build trust, retention, and measurable impact — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: Preserving Their Stories

More than 700 professionals who work in African American museums and cultural institutions gathered in Charleston last summer for a vibrant exchange of ideas and knowledge. Written and read by Jennifer N. Dienst, senior editor of Convene.

🎙️ Interview: From Event Execution to Business Strategy: How to Create Experiences That Drive Real Outcomes with Sarah Reed

In this Interview, CEMA Summit speaker Sarah Reed shares why event leaders must move beyond checklists and start thinking like strategic business partners. Drawing on her unconventional start in global contact centers, she explains how to make decisions with imperfect information, prioritize outcomes over perfection, and confidently say no to misaligned ideas. We explore how emotion and human connection can transform events into powerful tools for trust and retention, why perfectly executed events can still fail, and how AI is reshaping the way event teams work.

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