Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.
🎙️ Article: Preserving Their Stories
🎙️ Interview: From Event Execution to Business Strategy: How to Create Experiences That Drive Real Outcomes with Sarah Reed
In this Interview, CEMA Summit speaker Sarah Reed shares why event leaders must move beyond checklists and start thinking like strategic business partners. Drawing on her unconventional start in global contact centers, she explains how to make decisions with imperfect information, prioritize outcomes over perfection, and confidently say no to misaligned ideas. We explore how emotion and human connection can transform events into powerful tools for trust and retention, why perfectly executed events can still fail, and how AI is reshaping the way event teams work.