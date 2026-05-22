From Natalie Nixon’s call to reframe productivity for more human-centered meetings, to David T. Stevens’ approach to designing events around wellbeing and performance, to José Luis Piñeiro’s perspective on events as modern rituals — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: More Time for Being Human

Creativity strategist Natalie Nixon on how a fundamental reframing of our notion of productivity could transform your meetings. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor of Convene.

🎙️ Series: Wellness Is a Performance Strategy: Designing Events Around Human Energy with David T. Stevens

In this Season 11 episode, wellness coach and event strategist David T. Stevens explains why wellbeing is no longer a “nice-to-have” but a core performance driver for modern events. From agenda design and sleep to inclusive menus and meaningful social connection, he shares practical ways planners can boost learning, connection, and ROI by designing for human energy—not just programming space.

🎙️ Interview: Brands as Belief Systems with José Luis Piñeiro: How Events Become Rituals That Shape Culture

In this Interview, cultural strategist José Luis Piñeiro explores why brands are becoming the new belief systems—and why events now function as modern rituals. Drawing from philosophy, positive psychology, and more than 35 years of designing transformative experiences, José unpacks how live events create belonging, identity, and collective meaning in an age shaped by AI, distraction, and constant change.

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