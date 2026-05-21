How Event Organizers Can Navigate the Latest Geopolitical Challenges

Author: Brian C. Lynch

If you’re planning an event in the U.S. that attracts international attendees, you are well aware of the headwinds you face. Most recently, the Academy of Management (AOM) pulled its 2027 annual conference out of the U.S., relocating four consecutive meetings to Europe and Canada as a result of concerns raised by members over the United States’ immigration enforcement and current political environment. Meanwhile, the International Math Union is facing similar challenges: While its 2026 conference is still scheduled to be held in Philadelphia in July, more than 2,400 mathematicians from 76 countries have signed a petition to relocate the event citing safety considerations and visa access issues.

As bilateral and multilateral relations fluctuate and travel visas become more restrictive or expensive, associations will continue to face the possibility of depleted event participation. Unfortunately, these types of “logistics attrition” consequences are rarely covered by event cancellation insurance. But there are a number of proactive measures planners can take to account for these new and evolving exposures.

Current times call for a revised approach, moving from passive invitation to active advocacy. This may include providing incentives for pre-registration several months to a year in advance of the event to help international attendees navigate lengthening visa queues.

It also might involve revisiting communications to adopt neutral and inclusive messaging that reinforces the association’s mission, underscores the benefits of attending, and insulates the event program and agenda from the host country’s political climate.

The instability of recent global energy markets and the looming threat of oil crises introduce another tiered financial risk that can seriously reduce event participation and increase costs. When regional conflicts affect global supply chains and cause fuel prices to spike, the ripple effects can impact every element of event production, from exorbitant exhibitor shipping surcharges to dramatic increases in airfare that force potential registrants to stay home.

Many planners are preparing for these risks by building significantly larger contingency buffers for these pass-through costs and pivoting to prioritize “drive-to” demographics — such as those within a few hundred miles of the venue to ensure the event remains viable even if global travel becomes prohibitively expensive.

The rise of economic patriotism and aggressive trade tariffs have fundamentally changed the nature of vendor contracting. In a world where the costs of AV hardware, LED technology, and basic food commodities are tied to volatile trade agreements, the era of fixed-price contracts is effectively over.

Planners are increasingly seeing “market fluctuation” clauses from venues and production houses that allow for price adjustments based on new tariffs or import costs. Accounting for this requires a shift toward greater flexibility, such as contracting for “market-available” menus rather than specific imported proteins and securing equipment rentals well in advance to lock in current rates.

By auditing the supply chains of their vendors and negotiating caps on potential surcharges, planners can protect their organizations from the inflationary shocks of trade wars, ensuring the event remains financially sustainable regardless of a somewhat unpredictable global commerce environment.

Brian C. Lynch is vice president and partner at Ames & Gough, a specialty insurance brokerage.