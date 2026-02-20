From an unconventional connection‑building exercise at The Conference for Conferences to Tracy Stuckrath’s data‑driven approach to F&B value and Peter Baeck’s insights on collective intelligence and net zero cities — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: A Connection-Building Exercise That Draws Out Event Participants

In keeping with its goal of having participants reimagine the traditional conference model, the inaugural The Conference for Conferences kicked off with an offbeat icebreaker. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Series: Rethinking Event F&B: Waste, Allergens, and Real ROI With Tracy Stuckrath

Food and beverage (F&B) remain the biggest line item in most event budgets — and the first place planners hope to cut. In this conversation Eating at a Meeting host Tracy Stuckrath joins us to unpack how to move beyond “cost per plate” and start measuring real F&B value. Tracy shares data-driven strategies to right-size orders, reduce food waste, and negotiate smarter with venues, while also designing inclusive menus that protect attendee safety and reduce legal risk as allergen-labeling regulations tighten.

🎙️ Convene Interview: Collective Intelligence, Net Zero Cities, and the Future of Business Events with Peter Baeck

Innovation expert Peter Baeck joins the Convene Podcast to unpack how collective intelligence, hybrid human–AI collaboration, and ambitious net zero goals can reshape business events. Discover how to move beyond basic sustainability, rebuild trust, and design events that become real catalysts for climate action and community impact.

