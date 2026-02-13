Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.
🎙️ Convene Article: Fixing a Broken Conference Model
🎙️ Convene Interview [CL26 SPECIAL] From Feedback to Action: Holly Ransom’s Top Convening Leaders Takeaways for Event Professionals
In this episode of the Convene Podcast, we sit down with global leadership expert and CL26 mainstage moderator Holly Ransom to unpack the most powerful insights from Philadelphia—spanning Adam Grant’s “second score,” Trevor Noah’s reminder to ask “What’s the point?”, the accelerating impact of AI on business events, navigating geopolitical noise, and the essential role of empathy, curiosity, and intentional joy in leadership. Holly also shares personal stories, practical frameworks, and a challenge for everyone: stop being a “knower” and start being a “doer.”