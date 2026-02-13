From exploring what a more participant‑driven conference model could look like to Holly Ransom’s most powerful insights from Convening Leaders 2026 — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

🎙️ Convene Article: Fixing a Broken Conference Model

At The Conference for Conferences, participants explored what events rooted in participant experience and connection could look like. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Interview [CL26 SPECIAL] From Feedback to Action: Holly Ransom’s Top Convening Leaders Takeaways for Event Professionals

In this episode of the Convene Podcast, we sit down with global leadership expert and CL26 mainstage moderator Holly Ransom to unpack the most powerful insights from Philadelphia—spanning Adam Grant’s “second score,” Trevor Noah’s reminder to ask “What’s the point?”, the accelerating impact of AI on business events, navigating geopolitical noise, and the essential role of empathy, curiosity, and intentional joy in leadership. Holly also shares personal stories, practical frameworks, and a challenge for everyone: stop being a “knower” and start being a “doer.”

