From how a national leadership conference amplifies the influence of Black Greek‑letter organizations to Erin Stafford’s insights on avoiding burnout and achieving sustainable success — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: This Biennial Meeting Is a Divine Collaboration

How a national leadership conference amplifies the impact of a powerful network of Black Greek-letter fraternities and sororities. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Interview [CL26 SPECIAL] Building Sustainable Success Without Burning Out with Erin Stafford

In this episode of the Convene Podcast, keynote speaker and self‑described “recovering type‑A overachiever” Erin Stafford talks about what sustainable success really looks like. Erin shares why the very traits that make high performers so successful — ambition, resilience, perfectionism — often take them straight into burnout. She explains how tiny micro shifts, not dramatic routines, help leaders and teams maintain energy in high‑pressure roles, especially in fast‑paced environments like event planning.

🎧 Subscribe to the Convene Podcast: