From how new convention center designs are blending local and group needs, to a preview of Convening Leaders 2026’s main stage lineup — including Zanny Minton Beddoes, Adam Grant, Trevor Noah, and Tabitha Brown — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: Convention Centers Designed to Meet Local and Group Needs

More new-build and convention center renovations are designed for integration into the larger community, creating mixed-use spaces for convention-goers and locals alike. Written and read by Jennifer N. Dienst, senior editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Connecting the Dots at Convening Leaders: Zanny Minton Beddoes, Adam Grant, Trevor Noah & Tabitha Brown

In this episode, the Convene editorial team previews the main stage lineup at Convening Leaders 2026 — including The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes, organizational psychologist Adam Grant, actress and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown, and comedian and bestselling author Trevor Noah. They explore how these keynotes and their talks will shape the rest of the conversations in Philadelphia.

