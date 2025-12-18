A Memorable Event Awaits in Long Beach

One of three major California cities with a downtown waterfront, Long Beach is a meeting planner’s dream destination. Your attendees will be eager to sign on for an event that promises not only world-class meeting facilities and accommodations, but also unforgettable downtime experiences.
There’s so much on offer here outside of meetings themselves, your guests might even want to tack on a few extra days after the event is done. Find out why Long Beach offers the ultimate in “bleisure” travel.
Fun in the Sun
Long Beach’s location on the coast provides opportunities for waterfront dining, cruising on the water, and enjoying year-round ocean breezes and pleasant weather. In fact, the destination boasts some 345 days of sunshine each year!
Venue Debut
Coming in 2026, a new Visit Long Beach attractions pass will bundle tickets to the city’s top attractions, like the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Queen Mary, and the Museum of Latin American Art.
Gracious Accommodations
Another brand-new highlight is the waterfront Long Beach Amphitheater, which will begin hosting events in 2026. The venue will seat 11,000 and host major touring acts; it will also be the summer home of the Long Beach Symphony.
Fairmont Breakers Long Beach, which opened in 2024, is the city’s first luxury hotel. It features two acclaimed chef-led restaurants, several bars and lounges, and a full-service spa. Located just next to the convention center, the hotel makes its home in a historic building—look for special events and promotions as it celebrates its centennial in 2026.
Walkable Downtown
The 400,000 square foot Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center has been recognized by the Stella Awards in the “Best Convention Center in the Far West” category for eight years running. Centrally located in the downtown core, the venue is in comfortable walking distance of hotels, bars, and restaurants.