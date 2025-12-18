A Memorable Event Awaits in Long Beach

One of three major California cities with a downtown waterfront, Long Beach is a meeting planner’s dream destination. Your attendees will be eager to sign on for an event that promises not only world-class meeting facilities and accommodations, but also unforgettable downtime experiences.

There’s so much on offer here outside of meetings themselves, your guests might even want to tack on a few extra days after the event is done. Find out why Long Beach offers the ultimate in “bleisure” travel.