From an early adopter’s approach to AI to how events can help close a 43-million-worker gap in travel and tourism, here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: An Early Adopter’s Approach for Reining in AI

When it comes to using AI-generated tools, discipline and focus are powerful things, says entrepreneur and speaker Princess Castleberry. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Travel’s Talent Crunch: How Events Can Help Close a 43-Million Worker Gap

The travel industry is booming—but a World Travel & Tourism Council report warns of a 43 million-person workforce shortfall in the next decade. What does that mean for meetings and events? The Convene team digs into where the pinch is already showing, why service roles can’t be automated away, and how pipelines—student outreach, paid apprenticeships, and clearer career paths—can attract new talent.

🎧 Subscribe to the Convene Podcast: