Gather in Paradise at This St. Pete Beach Resort

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Situated on the No. 1 beach in the U.S. according to Tripadvisor, Sirata Beach Resort transports groups to paradise in St. Pete Beach, Florida. The 364-room resort is an event organizer’s dream, offering 30,000 square feet of function space for groups of up to 500 attendees, ranging from multiple ballrooms to pavilion and patio space (to take advantage of those balmy breezes).





One of the most unique features of this 13-acre resort is that attendees can walk straight from their room, or one of two waterfront dining venues, onto the resort’s private beach. This allows eventgoers to stroll from one end of the resort to the other along the beach (and soak up those sunset views along the way). Another perk is the opportunity to incorporate beach-themed teambuilding activities into the meeting program — like beach volleyball tournaments, paddleboard races, scavenger hunts, and more — made easy via the experienced on-site events team who can ensure every detail of the experience is flawless. Speaking of which, the resort’s banquet and catering services teams are also adept at crafting menus alongside the expert culinary team, where fresh, local cuisine is the standard for receptions, luncheons, and seaside dinners.

Right now, business event organizers can take advantage of a special deal: The resort’s “Pick Your Perks for Your Next Event” offer allows organizers to choose the perks that matter most: upgraded bar packages, event rebates, or complimentary breaks. This offer is only available for events booked by Dec. 31, 2025, for meeting dates ranging from Jan. 5 to Dec. 31, 2026.

To submit a RFP form, visit this link.