From expert advice on crafting sustainability-focused RFPs to insights from Convene’s 2025 Salary Survey on pay gaps, workload strain, and job satisfaction, here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: Reaching Your Sustainability Goals Starts With Your RFP

A panel of experts offer their advice on how to write RFPs that enable planners and their partner venues to collaborate on producing events with a smaller footprint. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: 2025 Salary Survey – Pay Gaps, Workload Strain, and Why Agency Drives Satisfaction

What’s really behind event planners’ pay dissatisfaction, when most still love the industry? In this Convene Talk, we unpack highlights from our 2025 Salary Survey: a persistent gap between compensation and job/industry satisfaction and why agency (taking on added duties by choice) correlates with higher morale. We compare director-level compensation across association roles, examine early-career pay realities, and dig into continuing education budgets. Plus: external pressures (inflation, geography), and the story behind our cover art that asks the question many are thinking: Am I being paid what I’m worth?

🎧 Subscribe to the Convene Podcast: