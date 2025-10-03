From how the Society of Women Engineers built inclusivity and safety into its award-winning event, to what planners need to know about QR code scams, here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: How the Society of Women Engineers Earned a Gold Award for Events

This 50,000-member association designed a record-breaking annual conference by focusing on inclusivity and safety. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Quishing at Events – QR Code Scams, Attendee Trust, and Practical Safeguards for Planners

QR codes make events smoother—but they’re also a growing attack surface. In this Convene Talk, we unpack quishing (malicious QR code scams), from a live “honey pot” demo at a cybersecurity summit to everyday tricks that exploit attendee trust. We share easy fixes planners can deploy now—like printing the full destination URL next to every QR code—plus the FTC’s top tips, verification habits that actually stick, and how to keep QR convenience without sacrificing safety.

🎧 Subscribe to the Convene Podcast: