🎙️ Convene Article: How the Society of Women Engineers Earned a Gold Award for Events
🎙️ Convene Talk: Quishing at Events – QR Code Scams, Attendee Trust, and Practical Safeguards for Planners
QR codes make events smoother—but they’re also a growing attack surface. In this Convene Talk, we unpack quishing (malicious QR code scams), from a live “honey pot” demo at a cybersecurity summit to everyday tricks that exploit attendee trust. We share easy fixes planners can deploy now—like printing the full destination URL next to every QR code—plus the FTC’s top tips, verification habits that actually stick, and how to keep QR convenience without sacrificing safety.