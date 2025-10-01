People on the Move

Russell Kice

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau has welcomed Russell Kice as its new director of convention center sales. He is part of a team dedicated to a collaborative initiative that streamlines sales operations to deliver a more client-focused experience for Pennsylvania Convention Center customers. Kice will play a key role in ensuring a smooth and successful integration of the new model.

Mario Thompson

Los Angeles Tourism has appointed Mario Thompson as its new chief sales officer effective September 30. Thompson’s background includes more than 20 years of sales leadership at Hilton Hotels and Resorts and Marriott International. He most recently served as market director of sales & marketing for JW Marriott L.A. LIVE and The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles. In his new role, Thompson will lead LA Tourism’s global sales and services strategy to attract major meetings, conventions, and events to the region.

Angel Garcia

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport has named Angel Garcia as its new director of operations. Garcia will now oversee the day-to-day operations of the hotel’s rooms and food and beverage departments to ensure exceptional guest experiences and overall performance of the property. Garcia brings more than 15 years of hospitality experience to the role, with previous stints at Hyatt Regency La Jolla, Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, Hyatt Regency Orange County, and, most recently, Hyatt Centric at the Pike, where he served as director of operations.

Bobbi Walker

The Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver has appointed Bobbi Walker as its new event sales manager. In her new role, she will be responsible for managing client relationships, prospecting new business, and ensuring that every event reflects Hyatt Centric’s commitment to excellence and personalized service. Previously, Walker worked in Grand Teton National Park and later as a front desk agent at Hyatt Place Downtown Athens in Georgia before joining the staff at the Hyatt Place Westminster, where she served as sales coordinator before being promoted to area sales manager.