This week’s Convene Podcast explores how fun can fuel workplace culture, what the European Accessibility Act means for event design, and why bleisure sparks better ideas.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

Convene Article: Can Work Be Fun?

Bree Groff’s book Today Was Fun explores how maximizing joy at work leads to a team culture that fosters intentionality, care, and courtesy. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, digital managing editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Series: From Compliance to Inclusion: Frank M. Wächter Explains the European Accessibility Act

Accessibility isn’t just about ramps and elevators anymore — it starts long before attendees arrive onsite. In this episode of the Convene Podcast, Frank M. Wächter breaks down what the European Accessibility Act (EAA) means for event professionals, why inclusive digital touchpoints are essential, and how small changes like color contrast and clear headings can make a big impact. From building awareness across teams to preparing for the future with AI-driven tools, Frank shares practical steps event organizers can take to make accessibility part of their intentional design strategy.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Why Bleisure (Done Right) Sparks Better Ideas and Better Events

Is packing every minute of a business trip actually killing creativity? In this Convene Talk, we unpack the “leisure boom,” why adding white space to work travel and conferences fuels breakthroughs, and how design tweaks—like serendipity paths and simple sticky-note walls—unlock engagement. We also sanity-check the headline stats, discuss ROI vs. reflection time, and explore why Gen Z says their best ideas happen away from the desk. Practical takeaways for planners and travelers included.

