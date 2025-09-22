Big Things Happen When You Plan to Meet with Oak View Group

A global leader in venue management, Oak View Group (OVG) will bring the expertise, innovation, and world-class service to your next event. With more than 240 venues in their ever-expanding portfolio—most recently to include the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California, as well as to the Pasadena Convention Center as food and beverage provider—OVG has the right fit for your event.

When you book with OVG, you can rest assured you will have an experienced and passionate team to support you at every turn—including in your organization’s sustainability goals. Through our in-house expertise, the GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership) program for industry-wide recognition, and our partnership with the Events Industry Council (EIC), OVG reinforces its dedication to sustainability and stands prepared to support your event’s objectives. Take a look at the many ways OVG can help you make big things happen.