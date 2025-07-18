This week we cover a new event embracing neurodivergence, as well as how extreme weather is disrupting events — and what planners can do about it.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: A New Event Embraces Neurodivergence

The launch of a new event, designed to celebrate and support those who identify as having brains that are wired a little differently, provides insights for designing neurodivergent-friendly meetings. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: How Extreme Weather Is Disrupting Events — And What Planners Can Do About It

In this episode, the Convene team explores new research on the rising number of weather-related disruptions — from storms and heatwaves to wildfires — and the mounting financial and operational risks for event organizers. The conversation offers insights into how planners can strengthen resilience, advocate for data-informed decisions, and turn challenges into leadership opportunities.

🎧 Subscribe to the Convene Podcast: