More Than Cornfields: A Modern Meeting in the Heart of the Heartland

When most people picture Iowa, sprawling farmland comes to mind. But meeting planners who’ve experienced Des Moines know better—this city is so much more than its agricultural roots.

August is the perfect time to explore the depth and dynamism of Des Moines. Set your next meeting against a backdrop of innovation, culture, and convenience in the heart of the Heartland. Yes, there’s corn—but there’s also Corteva, John Deere, and EMC Insurance. Des Moines is the No. 2 insurance hub in the nation, a bioscience stronghold, and a rising tech player—all reasons why thought leaders and national organizations are choosing to gather here.

Beyond the boardroom, Des Moines is a cultural powerhouse. The Des Moines Civic Center brings Broadway hits like Hamilton to town. The Pappajohn Sculpture Park turns a stroll into a museum-worthy moment. And just minutes away, attendees can explore hundreds of locally owned restaurants serving global cuisine—from sushi to soul food to Spanish tapas.

At the center of it all is the Iowa Events Center: 236,500 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting space, steps from downtown hotels, skywalks, and the city’s thriving dining and entertainment scene. With direct flights to 25-plus cities and walkable, welcoming streets, Des Moines makes logistics effortless and experiences unforgettable.

So no, it’s not just corn. It’s cutting-edge business, creative energy, and Midwest hospitality—wrapped up in a city that’s ready to surprise you.