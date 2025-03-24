Planning an International Medical Meeting? Get Personalized Support from ABTS

ABTS Convention Services is the leader in end-to-end solutions for international medical meetings. Travel management, group housing, compliance advisory, and more are handled seamlessly for every meeting attendee and planner.
Based on three decades of deep industry know ledge, ABTS offers five distinct areas of expertise:
- International Housing Management
ABTS takes the complexities of managing international housing and makes it effortless for your medical association. Our experienced staff handles room blocks, customer service, compliance, and marketing to make sure your sponsored international attendees have a seamless experience.
- International Sponsored Group Management
ABTS provides white-glove concierge service for industry sponsored physician groups, ensuring smooth travel, priority lodging, and compliance. A dedicated, multilingual team is available around the clock, so your doctors arrive focused and prepared.
- Global Travel for Medical Professionals
Flights, visa processing, transfers, and on-site support are handled so your attendees can travel globally, free of stress and ready to engage.
- International Compliance & Marketing
Compliance is an essential part of global meeting success and ABTS ensures your event and attendees meet MedTech Europe, EFPIA, AIFA, and APACMed regulations. From handling applications to providing strategic multilingual marketing that drives global attendance, we help you stay compliant, avoid fines, and maximize participation.
- Global Event Management (PCO Services)
Whether you’re planning a large-scale conference, an intimate leadership summit, or a product launch, the expert ABTS team will manages venue selection, logistics, compliance, and attendee experience—so your event runs flawlessly.
To learn more about how ABTS Convention Services can help you host international attendees for medical meetings and events, visit us at www.abtscs.com.