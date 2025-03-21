Oklahoma City Remains a Top-Tier Destination for Meetings and Events

Oklahoma City continues to stand out as a premier destination for meetings and events, offering planners and attendees an unmatched combination of modern facilities, rich investments in growth, and unique attractions. Whether you’re seeking cutting-edge venues, expansive convention spaces, or vibrant off-site activities, OKC is an ideal choice. This dynamic city is continually evolving, providing everything from large-scale events to intimate gatherings. Here are some reasons why Oklahoma City should be at the top of your list for your next meeting or conference:

World-class meeting spaces for every event

Oklahoma City offers state-of-the-art meeting facilities designed to accommodate events of all sizes. The recently opened 500,000-square-foot convention center is the centerpiece of the city’s growing meeting scene, providing flexible space for large conventions, conferences, and corporate events. With an adjacent 70-acre downtown park, access to a modern streetcar system, and a wide variety of hotel options, Oklahoma City makes it easy for planners to organize seamless, successful events. Whether it’s a large conference or a more intimate gathering, OKC’s venues ensure your meeting will stand out.

Getting around couldn’t be easier

Attendees will enjoy the convenience of Will Rogers World Airport, which offers direct flights to 25 destinations and 36 non-stop flights total, making travel to Oklahoma City easier than ever. Once in the city, the modern Streetcar system offers a simple and affordable way to navigate the area. With just a $1 per ride or $3 per day fare, the OKC Streetcar covers six miles, connecting key destinations such as the OKC Convention Center, the Omni headquarter hotel, downtown dining, and vibrant nightlife. Whether you’re arriving by plane or exploring the city, getting around OKC has never been more accessible.

Unique, family-friendly attractions

Oklahoma City is more than just a meeting destination — it offers plenty of ways to unwind and enjoy downtime. The city’s modern streetcar system connects 22 downtown and midtown locations, offering free access for large groups. Additionally, the city’s new OKANA waterpark resort (which is now ready for booking) provides a fun, family-friendly atmosphere with 404 guest rooms and expansive event spaces for group meetings.