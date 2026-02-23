Plan Your Next Event at Resorts Casino Hotel, Where Business and Pleasure Meet

Looking for an East Coast destination that has it all for your next meeting? Resorts Casino Atlantic City—spanning some 11 acres along the boardwalk in the city’s North Beach section—offers world-class meeting facilities and the best of the best in entertainment, dining, and gaming all in one award-winning venue. Your attendees will make their own history here.
Ample Accommodations
The hotel’s 942 guest rooms and suites offer luxury and comfort just steps away from the action. The rooms are the largest of any hotel on the boardwalk, and many feature ocean and beach views.
Flexible Meeting Spaces
The venue boasts some 64,000 square feet of versatile, state-of-the-art conference space to accommodate gatherings large and small. This includes four ballrooms, two theaters, and 24 meeting and event rooms—12 of which are located in the impressive Resorts Conference Center, equipped with the latest in digital tech.
Top Casino Hotel
USA Today named Resorts Casino Atlantic City a Top 10 Casino Hotel in the nation in 2025, for its winning combination of gaming, accommodations, and amenities.
Post-Meeting Mingling
After a day of panels and seminars, your attendees won’t have to go far to unwind. 9 happy hour locations are offered onsite, with daily drinks and food specials for every taste. And Resorts Casino is where you’ll find the only Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and Landshark Bar & Grill in the Tri-State area.
World-Class Gaming
After business hours is when the real fun begins here. With some 80,000 square feet of slots and table games on the casino floor, there is almost no end to the fun and possibilities.
Award-Winning Destination
Widely recognized as the place to meet and to play, the venue received more than 30 awards in 2025 alone. Highlights include accolades from Casino Gaming Magazine, Strictly Slots Magazine, USA Today, WeddingWire, and The Knot, as well as Stella Awards Silver Medal for Best Hotel/Resort Event Space (Northeast), and Bronze Medal for Best Hotel/Resort (Northeast).