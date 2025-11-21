Plan, Gather, and Launch: OKC’s 2026 Kickoff Meetings at Parkside

Downtown Oklahoma City, anchored by the convention center and adjacent Scissortail Park, is a connected, walkable, energizing place to meet.

Step confidently into 2026 in Oklahoma City—where meetings aren’t just easy to plan; they’re energizing to attend. In the heart of downtown, the Oklahoma City Convention Center anchors a seamless meeting campus beside the 70-acre Scissortail Park and the attached Omni Oklahoma City Hotel. Together, they create a connected, walkable environment for strategy sessions, executive retreats, and kickoff celebrations that inspire big ideas.

For meeting planners, Visit OKC’s expert team ensures every detail runs effortlessly—from hotel sourcing and off-site venues to transportation and logistics—so you can focus on engagement and outcomes. Attendees will find convenience at every turn, thanks to OKC’s modern streetcar system that links 22 stops across downtown and midtown’s vibrant districts.

Beyond the boardroom, Oklahoma City blends modern innovation with genuine hospitality. Explore local flavors in the Bricktown entertainment district, catch live music or art in the Paseo, or unwind with a stroll through green spaces funded by the city’s landmark MAPS projects—an ongoing investment of more than $7 billion that continues to redefine the city’s landscape and quality of life.

New developments, including the OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark and two forthcoming sports arenas, add even more excitement for planners looking to pair business with unforgettable experiences.

As one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., OKC is a destination on the rise—ready to host your 2026 kickoff and beyond.

237

sunny days per year on average—ideal for meetings and events. In fact, Oklahoma is the 8th sunniest state in the nation!

19,000+

hotel rooms citywide make Oklahoma City the perfect fit for any group—whether you want a boutique stay or a full convention takeover.

22

stops, five miles, one connected city. The OKC Streetcar links hotels, dining, and districts downtown and beyond.

