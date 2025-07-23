People on the Move

Katherine Dow

Tradeshow Logic has expanded its sales team, adding Katherine Dow as Account Executive. Dow will help show organizers drive trade show and event growth through strategic sales support. She brings extensive experience in exhibit space, digital, and sponsorship sales with a strong background in event launches both domestically and internationally. Dow previously served as Sales Manager for Commercial UAV Expo at Diversified Business Communications and has held various account executive roles.

Annette Sujo and Daniel Hernandez

The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau has promoted both Annette Sujo and Daniel Hernandez to Manager, Destination Services. In their new role, they will work with groups that range between 250–2,500 on-peak nights. Sujo and Hernandez will act as the liaison between meeting planners, ACVB’s member organizations and internal departments to serve groups visiting Atlanta.

Both Sujo and Hernandez began their journey with ACVB in 2021. Sujo initially joined ACVB as coordinator, sales and service before advancing into her role as assistant manager, destination services, in 2024. Hernandez began his career at ACVB as destination services, coordinator before transitioning to his role as assistant manager in 2024.

Veronica Rivera

Visit Sacramento has appointed Veronica Rivera as its new Director of Convention Sales and Services. She has more than 15 years of experience in California’s hospitality and tourism industry, and joins Visit Sacramento from the San Diego Tourism Authority, where she served as the National Sales Director for nine years. Her career spans diverse roles in hotel operations and sales, with a focus on supporting and delivering exceptional meetings and events throughout California.

In her new role, Rivera will lead Visit Sacramento’s Convention Sales and Services department, strengthening collaboration with hotel and venue partners to bring Sacramento’s unique story to meeting planners across the country.