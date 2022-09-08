People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Eric Blanc

The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) has promoted Eric Blanc, Sr., CMP, to the role of deputy director. In his new role, Blanc will oversee the OCCC’s sales, marketing, event management, and exhibitor services divisions. Blanc joined the OCCC in 2019 when he was hired as assistant director of sales. In 2020, he was promoted to senior director of sales.

Cynthia Boyett

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has appointed Cynthia Boyett as director of sales and marketing for the resort. Boyett has more than two decades of hospitality experience, specializing in luxury travel and hotel operations. Boyett started her career with The Ritz-Carlton brand more than 20 years ago working in group and catering sales. For the past six years, Boyett has been market director of sales and marketing for the Ritz-Carlton Hotels in South Beach and Bal Harbour.

Austin Watkins

Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort has added Austin Watkins to its team as director of sales and marketing. Watkins, who has more than 20 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, will support the resort as it readies for its opening in 2023 on the Kohala Coast in Hawaii. Watkins previously worked as managing director of marketing and hospitality sales at Timbers Resorts in Winter Park, Florida.