News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Career Advice Has Changed Post-COVID. What Young Professionals Need to Know Now.
The good news for the world as we move toward managing COVID-19 may be bad news for young professionals. The landscape will change yet again, according to Forbes, and you must be ready to pivot — and go back into the office.
How to Handle Office Gossip … When It’s About You
Gossip comes in different forms that serve different purposes. When it’s used as an indirect way of surfacing or engaging in interpersonal conflicts, it can incite workplace drama. So what should you do if you find out a colleague has been gossiping about you? Harvard Business Review recommends starting with letting the messenger of the gossip know you’ll be discussing it with the gossiping colleague.
What’s Really Behind Quiet Quitting (and What Leaders Can Do About It)
“Ghost quitting” — also known as “quiet quitting” — has spooked companies into a state of paranoia over the past few weeks. If businesses don’t change alongside their people, quiet quitting could lead to “a downward spiral of reduced productivity and deteriorating company culture,” according to Fast Company. So what’s the solution? HR teams, people managers, and senior leaders need to give their employees more flexibility, more visibility into internal growth possibilities, and agency to pursue them.
How Can I Tell if I’m Depressed or Burned Out?
Clinicians and researchers offer The New York Times advice on how to tell the difference, and what to do about both.