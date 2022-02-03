People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

William Adams

Destination DC (DDC) has announced the appointment of William Adams to the role of director of convention sales. In his new position, Adams will attract convention business and develop sales policies and programs to bring meetings of all sizes to DC. His work will drive local hotel room nights and economic impact from business events. Adams will also oversee DDC’s convention sales team. Adams has more than 20 years of experience in the attraction, tourism, and hospitality industry. Most recently, he served as national sales manager with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Michael Thompson

Michael Thompson, CMM, has been named director of meeting and event services for Talley Management Group. Thompson previously worked at the National Urban League for 12 years, where he served as vice president, event marketing. He also has experience in corporate event planning at SAP American and for the association APICS via his role with ConferenceDirect.

Danielle Appley-Epstein

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has named Danielle Appley-Epstein as its new national sales manager. She will be responsible for selling and marketing Atlanta as a premier destination for group meetings requiring 251–1,200 rooms on peak, focusing on East Coast markets and representing ACVB at events and trade shows. Appley-Epstein previously served as national sales manager at Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.