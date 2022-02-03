News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Overcome ‘Productivity Dysmorphia’
A newer term has entered the lexicon and could explain why you feel down about your productivity, even when it’s clear to everyone else you’re doing a great job. It’s called “productivity dysmorphia,” and it sits in “the intersection of burnout, imposter syndrome, and anxiety.” Lifehacker offers ways to battle this feeling and relieve some of that anxiety.
How the ‘Zoom Ceiling’ Might Hurt Your Chance of Promotion
Remote workers sometimes miss out on promotions because their contributions aren’t fairly recognized. Fast Company lays out strategies that both employees and managers can employ to ensure proper performance recognition in today’s remote and hybrid work environment.
Languishing: What to Do If You’re Feeling Restless, Apathetic, or Empty
The causes of “languishing”— described as an emotional state of limbo, aimlessness, and low mood, which can last for a long time — are different for every person. But the good news is that languishing doesn’t last forever, and The Conversation offers actions you can take do to improve your mental state, including finding ways of connecting to your community.
3 Strategies for Holding Yourself Accountable
As you progress in your career, it often gets harder to ask for help in reaching your goals and staying accountable to yourself to achieve them. If you’ve reached a career plateau, Harvard Business Review recommends three strategies to hold fast to your goals, including enlisting an accountability partner.