People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kyle Stevens

Signia by Hilton Atlanta has appointed Kyle Stevens as director of sales and marketing. The property is scheduled to open in late 2023. Stevens joins the hotel from Hyatt Regency Atlanta and will lead strategic commercial, sales, and marketing endeavors.

John Sklencar

John Sklencar has joined etc.venues USA as sales development manager. He will be based in New York City. Sklencar previously worked at Choose Chicago, where he served as national sales manager, Northeast. He also worked for several years at Visit Britain and Destination DC.

David Kooris, Heather Solomon, and Jason Soucy

The Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau (CTCSB) has elected three new board members for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, effective July 1: David Kooris, president of Stamford Downtown; Heather Solomon, president and founder of Solomon & Associates Event Management; and Jason Soucy, director of business development for the annual PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship. Kooris, Solomon, and Soucy will help the CTCSB as it enhances its sales outreach to meeting professionals and sports promoters across the United States.

Brian Barker

Brian Barker has been appointed the first endowed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion professor at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The new position is part of the school’s commitment to DEI within its curriculum and addressing inequities in the hospitality industry. Barker will be focused on the development of the DEI curriculum and content, and establishing Chaplin School as a resource for DEI in the hospitality industry. Barker has more than 13 years of experience in the industry, most recently working at DePaul University’s School of Hospitality Leadership.