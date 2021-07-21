News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Help! How Do I Accept That I’m Burned Out?

Curing burnout requires resetting your own relationship with work, says Megan Greenwell in her final OOO column for WIRED. Many of us have worked many more hours during the pandemic — not because our jobs truly required us to do so, but because we sometimes don’t know what to do when we’re not working. The fix? Redouble your efforts to find fulfillment outside of work.