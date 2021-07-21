News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Hybrid Work: What the Office Could Look Like Now
This past year has served as an extended experiment for companies as they tested out the best ways to effectively manage a remote workforce, says BBC. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing in many parts of the globe, however, leaders must now undertake a brand-new experiment: How do you bring that same remote workforce back into the office — and what should that office look like?
The Word of the Year for 2021 Is ‘Intentional’
Speaker, author, and consultant Jamie Notter writes for Propel Now that intentionality will be a key factor that distinguishes the organizations that will thrive moving forward from the ones that will continue to struggle. And the time to start being more intentional is now.
Emoji Use at Work? Survey Says — Thumbs up!
If you’ve ever hesitated to add a smiley face or a thumbs-up to an email, a new survey from Adobe may put you at ease. The software company, which conducts regular surveys on emoji use, found that the whimsical icons can make people feel more connected and more receptive to new tasks. They allow people to quickly share ideas. They make group decisions more efficient and can even reduce the need for meetings and calls. NPR has more.
Help! How Do I Accept That I’m Burned Out?
Curing burnout requires resetting your own relationship with work, says Megan Greenwell in her final OOO column for WIRED. Many of us have worked many more hours during the pandemic — not because our jobs truly required us to do so, but because we sometimes don’t know what to do when we’re not working. The fix? Redouble your efforts to find fulfillment outside of work.