People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Gladi Colon and Chris Andaur

Caribe Royale Orlando has added new executives to its team. Gladi Colon has been named director of event management. She has 13 years of hospitality experience, including a decade with the Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, most recently serving as assistant director of events and catering for both properties.

Chris Andaur has been appointed director of banquets. Andaur has spent his entire career with Hilton, serving as banquet captain at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, and, most recently, working as director of banquets at Hilton Orlando.

Shane Hannam and Claude Blanc

Reed Travel Exhibitions has announced that Shane Hannam is stepping down from his position as portfolio director of IBTM Events after nearly three years in the role. Claude Blanc will succeed him in the role. Blanc, who currently serves as the organization’s portfolio director for the world travel market, has spent more than 25 years working in the travel industry, with extensive experience in both the leisure and business events sectors.

Trudy Singh

Trudy Singh, CMP, has been named the 2020 Charles H. Wright Supplier of the Year by the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP). Singh, who serves as NYC & Company’s regional vice president of sales, Mid-Atlantic, was honored during NCBMP’s Evening of Empowerment virtual event on Nov. 20 as a supplier who demonstrates qualities of integrity, professionalism, and dedication to her services in the profession.