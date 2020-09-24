People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Sylvia Ratchford and Annette Sullivan

The Thomas P. Hinman Dental Meeting has announced that its executive director, Sylvia Ratchford, will retire in May 2021, after her 25th Hinman Dental Meeting. She has led the Hinman Dental Meeting and Hinman Dental Society since 1996. She will continue to serve in the role alongside her successor, incoming executive director Annette Sullivan, through next year.

Annette Sullivan has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and meeting planning industry. Her most recent position was with the Georgia World Congress Center, where she was a member of the national convention sales team.

Anthony Del Gaudio

InterContinental New York Times Square has appointed Anthony Del Gaudio as head of commercial. He has 33 years of hospitality sales, e-commerce, and revenue management experience. In his new role, Del Gaudio will be responsible for the property’s top-line performance through analyzing data, planning, developing, and executing sales and marketing plans, and revenue management strategies. Previously, Del Gaudio worked in senior leadership positions in the sales and marketing division of Loews Hotels & Resorts.

Nancy DeBrosse

Nancy DeBrosse, CMP, has been named Midwest sales director for CadmiumCD. Previously, she worked at Maritz Global Events Company for nearly eight years, where she most recently served as senior vice president, strategic account management.