People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Scott Wilson

Scott Wilson has been named president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions, effective September 8. He has 25 years of experience leading strategic planning and key commercial activities for large global organizations in both the hospitality and airline industries. Wilson spent several years at Marriott International and United Airlines, and most recently served as chief commercial officer at Great Wolf Resorts.

Bryan DeCort

Bryan DeCort has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer for Hotel Equities Group, LLC. He will be responsible for enterprise-wide performance, profitability, and corporate strategy. DeCort joined the organization in 2017 as senior vice president of operations, and most recently served in the role of executive vice president.

Wendy Blaney and Dan Humby

Wendy Blaney has been named vice president of sales, Northeastern United States, at Groups360. She joins the organization with more than 30 years of group sales and travel strategy experience. Most recently, Blaney served as senior vice president and chief sales officer of Atlantis, Paradise Island, where she led sales, revenue management, and call center operations.

Dan Humby has been named vice president of sales, Europe, at Groups360. Humby previously worked for Marriott International, where he spent 18 years in both on and above-property sales. Most recently, he served as global account director, where he was responsible for developing B2B partnerships, negotiating commercial agreements, executing segment strategy, and contributing to the success of 7,000 international hotels.