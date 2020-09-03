News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Disagree in a Job Interview — Without Hurting Your Chances of Getting Hired
Disagreeing with a potential employer in an interview won’t always hurt your chances of landing the job, despite what you might think, writes CNBC. Instead, experts say, it’s all about how you go about challenging an interviewer.
Why Neuroscientists Say Boredom Is Good for Your Brain’s Health
Being bored actually amps up your creativity, task engagement, and job productivity. Forbes shares three things you can do to get the most out of doing nothing.
The Surprising Upsides of Worrying
Anxiety can be exhausting, but there is often a reason for it — and there are some surprising benefits to certain kinds of worrying. BBC Future lays out some steps to “worry better” and help you maintain your well-being during trying times.
3 Things You Should Do Right Now to Set Boundaries While Working From Home
If you don’t create WFH boundaries and systems that help you stay focused on what matters most, you not only won’t be productive, you’ll end up burned out — not just in your work, but in your life. Inc. has a few things you can do to create boundaries that will help you be productive, and help you thrive during this challenging time.