PCMA Unveils New Strategic Acquisitions and Initiatives

PCMA’s new strategic plan ushers in a new era for the global business events community.

Author: Barbara Palmer

On Monday at Convening Leaders 2023, PCMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat announced elements of a new strategic plan — one that he described as “blazing a new trail forward, with and for the global business events community.”

The plan, which is effective immediately, includes:

The acquisition of Event Leadership Institute (ELI), and ELI’s portfolio of learning solutions and content. Founder Howard Givner has joined PCMA as the senior vice president of knowledge and innovation. “PCMA and the PCMA Foundation will continue to make new investments in the development of education and learning products,” Karamat said.

The acquisition of the Event Marketing Association-UK (EMA-UK), made up of more than 800 corporate event marketing professionals, representing a cross-section of EMEA industry segments and global brands. EMA-UK will immediately become part of the PCMA global community.

A partnership with American Geophysical Union (AGU), a global earth and space science association with approximately 65,000 members, many of whom are climate scientists.The partnership will focus on sustainable event design; convening discussions related to risk and climate change; and supporting the business events community with education and tools.

A strategic alliance with the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP), with the goal of building value for both PCMA and NCBMP communities.

Karamat also announced new partners for Business Events Industry Week (BEIW) 2023, including a collaboration with ASAE, the AMC Institute, EIC, and NCBMP. The 2024 BEIW will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, April 9–11, in partnership with Events DC and Destination DC.

Full details are available at pcma.org.