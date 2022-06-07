What Happened at EduCon 2022 — Day Three

Here are some photos from Tuesday’s events at PCMA EduCon 2022 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Find more photos at the PCMA Facebook photo page.

Dr Brice Miller

New Orleans jazz musician, educator, and scholar Dr. Brice Miller, serving as emcee of EduCon's Main Stage program, speaks after Andrew Davis's keynote. (All photos by Jacob Slaton Photography)

actor Eric Nelsen posing with attendee

Eric Nelsen, star of the TV series "1883," poses with an attendee during Tuesday's networking lunch, sponsored by Visit Fort Worth.

Patrick Delaney

Patrick Delaney, managing partner of SoolNua, leads attendees in a physical activity during his session, "Getting Experimental with Audience Engagement: An Open Mic Session."

artist showing woman how to paint

Columbus artist Jeremy Jarvis helps an attendee who is painting a paint-by-numbers mural that Jarvis created that will be hung at the Greater Columbus Convention Center during PCMA Convening Leaders 2023.

Jean Craciun

“One of anything isn’t going to be okay,” said Jean Craciun, founder and president of the Diversity Center of Washington, emphasizing the importance of setting larger goals for staff diversity, in her digital only session, "The Business Case for Diversity."

attendees standing during session

Attendees get into the spirit during the session, "Getting Experimental with Audience Engagement: An Open Mic Session."

attendees talk

Attendees discuss contracts in one of Tuesday's Conversation Starters.

fortune teller

More palms are read and fortunes told at the Visit Los Angeles activation.

Andrew Davis

Main Stage speaker Andrew Davis also did a digital-only session for online participants that was moderated by Meagan E. Prescott, a member of the 2020 class of PCMA's 20 in Their Twenties. (Screengrab)

spark board

Attendees left messages on the Spark Wall, often answering questions posted on the wall.

2 women getting food from buffet

Networking breakfast

women doing yoga

Namaste with PCMA

 

