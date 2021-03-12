Outdoor Venues Abound in Greater Fort Lauderdale

These days, outdoor venues are in high demand, as meeting and event planners seek out open spaces for social distancing and fresh airflow.

In Greater Fort Lauderdale—with 3,000 hours of sunshine a year and 23 miles of coastline—you’ll find plenty of options for alfresco affairs, so meeting attendees can feel safe and comfortable while enjoying sunny skies and balmy breezes.

The new, nautically themed Wharf Fort Lauderdale, for example, offers 54,000 square feet of open-air event space on the banks of the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Riverwalk dining, shopping, arts and entertainment district.

Venues featuring South Florida tropical landscapes include the 120-guest Living Sculpture Sanctuary, with hundred-year-old oak trees, koi ponds, and a bonsai wall; the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, one of Fort Lauderdale’s preeminent historic gems that’s a testament to elegance and environmental preservation; and The Bamboo Gallery, a lush 2.5-acre event space with tiki bars and waterfalls.

While these are just a sampling of the outdoor venues available in the area, even more are in the works. The Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center’s expansion project includes plans for a new outdoor plaza that will suit events of all sizes.

And Greater Fort Lauderdale’s 300 miles of navigable waterways make it easy to book an event by boat, from yacht charters exploring local waterways lined with multimillion-dollar homes to catamaran cruises on the open waters of the Atlantic.

Visit Lauderdale is committed to the safe and successful return to in-person meetings. Hospitality businesses throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale have taken the Safe + Clean Pledge, committing to such standards as CDC cleaning protocols, mask-wearing, providing hand sanitizer, and more.

Visit Lauderdale also hosted a day of face-to-face learning in January as part of PCMA Convening Leaders, providing education and celebrating the resiliency of the industry.

To learn more about all Greater Fort Lauderdale has to offer, visit VisitLauderdale.com/meetings.