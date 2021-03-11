News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Workers Are Moving First, Asking Questions Later. What Happens When Offices Reopen?
With millions of Americans working remotely, some have taken this unprecedented opportunity to move to new locations, some far away — crossing their fingers that when it’s safe to go back to the office, they won’t have to. NPR has the story.
A Counterintuitive Way to Cheer Up When You’re Down
Fortunately, research shows that we have more control over how we affect others — and ourselves — than we might assume. The key, according to Arthur C. Brooks for The Atlantic, is to act like a happy person would, even if you don’t feel like it.
7 Ways to Stop Predatory Listening From Short-Circuiting Your Career
Workplace gridlock occurs when an employee or manager is stuck in predatory listening — unwilling to listen to a problem from a co-worker’s vantage point, itching to ditch another idea or point of view to prove themselves right so they stand out. Forbes shares how deep listening is required to promote teamwork with employees from diverse cultures, genders, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds.
How to Feel Less Icky About Networking
Research has shown that when people approach professional networking to gain career benefits, it can make them feel disingenuous. What’s the solution to moving past the discomfort? Fast Company suggests turning the tables: Think of networking as an opportunity to give, rather than to get.