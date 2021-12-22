Now is the Time to Meet in Sacramento

Sacramento’s sophisticated farm-to-fork cuisine with more than 300 restaurants, and its vibrant arts scene – from more than 800 murals to galleries, museums and performing arts – make it an exciting and vibrant city to visit and host meetings.

And that’s just part of the story. There’s the recent $180 million renovation and expansion of the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, a GBAC STAR-accredited facility with 240,000 square feet of programmable space and 160,000 square feet of exhibit space, a new 40,000-square-foot ballroom, 37 breakout rooms, a new 15,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, and state-of-the-art technology capabilities ideal for hybrid or virtual events. There are 2,000 hotel rooms in walking distance and another 2,000 within three miles, including several new additions like the boutique Fort Sutter Sacramento (Tapestry Collection by Hilton), Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento, and The Exchange Hotel (Curio Collection by Hilton).

A successful meeting isn’t only about the business that gets done.

Extracurricular activities that provide opportunities for networking and bonding keep attendees coming back. Take your pick of a rooftop penthouse with a 360-degree view of downtown, a brewery in an old tortilla factory, or locales like the Aerospace Museum of California and the California Automobile Museum, which is home to more than 150 vehicles from the early 1900s through the alternative-fueled cars of the future. And when it comes to dining, there are nearly 20 Michelin-rated places to eat with different price points, or if you want to get a taste of California, there are more than 200 wineries nearby.

For more information on how we can help plan your next meeting, reach out to us at https://www.visitsacramento.com/meetings/.