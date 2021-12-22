Discover the Ease of Meeting in Chicago Northwest

Meet Chicago Northwest makes it easy to safely get back to meetings and events.

Attendees from anywhere in the continental U.S. can travel to Chicago Northwest in less than four hours, thanks to the region’s convenient location at the edge of O’Hare International, one of the nation’s busiest airports.

And not only is Chicago Northwest at the intersection of several major highways, free parking abounds.

In fact, planners and attendees alike will appreciate Chicago Northwest’s big city convenience without the prices.

Chicago Northwest offers 60+ hotels with 10,000 total guest rooms. The Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel features 100,000 square feet of column-free trade show space, an additional 50,000 square feet of ballroom and breakout space, and 500 guest rooms—so attendees can mingle under one roof.

The Schaumburg Collection includes the Renaissance as well as the nearby Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago and Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Schaumburg Woodfield—over 700 committable rooms.

Chicago Northwest also features two beautiful big meeting hotels in Itasca. Sitting on acres of green space, the Westin Chicago Northwest offers 416 sleeping rooms and 50,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, while the Eaglewood Resort & Spa is the closest full-service resort to O’Hare.

Wherever they stay in the region, attendees will find plenty to do.

New attractions continue to debut that are perfect for group outings and team-building. First Ascent Climbing & Fitness opens in the first quarter in Arlington Heights, offering 25,000 square feet of indoor climbing terrain, while the soon-to-open X-Golf Schaumburg features high-tech golf simulators. What’s more, attendees can easily venture into downtown Chicago via commuter train.

Save up to $3,000 off your master bill by taking advantage of the recently extended new group incentive. For more information, visit ChicagoNorthwest.com/incentive.