Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

With Canada reopening soon to nonessential travel for fully vaccinated American travelers, beloved Canadian destinations like Montréal are now back on the table for business events.

With Business Events Montréal’s Guaranteed Worry-Free Pledge, organizers can feel confident booking their meeting or event, even if plans change. The pledge eliminates room-block attrition fees, cancellation fees, and F&B minimums, helping to make fluctuating attendance numbers a worry of the past. Besides extra flexibility, Business Events Montréal’s exclusive hybrid event package offers organizers a full range of resources and spaces designed for digital programs.







At Palais des congrès de Montréal, the city’s modern downtown convention center, several new spaces and studios come with state-of-the-art equipment, including 105 laser projectors and 119 surround-sound speakers for 360-degree projections. These customizable settings can work for hybrid and virtual conferences, trainings, film shoots, or even corporate events. Customized or turnkey packages will include the choice of setting along with the support of the Palais’ OASIS immersion creative team.

When it comes to the in-person program, Montréal’s 720° Safety Protocol ensures that groups will have a safe experience, from the taxis they take from the airport to the hotels they sleep in. The 720° Safety Protocol dictates that the highest levels of sanitation have been implemented throughout the destination, as well as mandates on-site safety measures at an event, including masking and COVID-19 testing for travel purposes.

To further streamline the planning process, Business Events Montréal is offering comprehensive event packages in partnership with area hotels. This all-inclusive offering covers the main meeting space (based on physical distancing requirements), audiovisual equipment (a projector, screen, and one Wi-Fi connection per participant), as well as morning and afternoon coffee breaks and one boxed lunch per participant.

For the full list of participating hotel partners, visit Business Events Montréal.