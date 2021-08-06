Events Industry Council Announces Latest Professionals to Earn CMP

Author: Convene Editors

The July class of 40 industry professionals can now add three initials after their name: CMP. They join more than 11,000 meeting professionals in 40 nations who have earned the “badge of excellence” — the Events Industry Council’s (EIC) Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) program.

PCMA members Erica Feick, program manager, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Abby Schultz, events specialist, Southern Association of Independent Schools; and Jennifer Kerhin, CEO, Sponsorship Boost, are among the 40 people who passed the latest CMP examination.

EIC announced members of the July 2021 class on Aug. 6. In 2020, EIC expanded testing options, including year-round testing and remote proctoring.

The credential, recognized throughout the events industry, demonstrates an individual’s comprehensive knowledge of meeting management as well as a commitment to the profession. Events industry strategists who earn their CMP demonstrate their proficiency through a combination of education, experience, and passage of an exam.

Those who have a CMP earned more than $8,250 a year than those without the designation, according to PCMA Convene’s 2020 Salary Survey.

View the full list of July 2021 new CMPs here.