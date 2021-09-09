Minneapolis — Meetings that Make a Difference

Author: Curt Wagner

Minneapolis has everything any group could need or want in a destination — a walkable downtown, an award-winning convention center, and numerous meeting incentives. But these aren’t the only reasons it’s the perfect place to host safe and memorable events — it’s also a city dedicated to becoming “a safe and equitable city for everyone to live, work, and visit.”

Here are the top eight reasons for organizers to make Minneapolis their next event destination:

A Community Leading the Path Forward

On May 25, 2020, the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Officer “was a moment in time that really reignited a movement across this country and around the world,” Melvin Tennant, CEO and president of Meet Minneapolis, said in a 2020 Convene interview. Minneapolis, he said, is “a place where this movement was reborn, and we take that responsibility and that stewardship very seriously.”

Meet Minneapolis supports the social justice work being done in the city and has worked to help tell the “story of a community embarking upon a healing and introspection process,” Tennant wrote on the organization’s website. The site includes a Support Black Lives page that highlights the community’s Black history, culture, and Black-owned businesses.

The DMO has also begun to create ways for planners and their attendees to partner with the Minneapolis community on the important work being done.

Incentives: Get More For Less

Meet Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Convention Center, and area hotels have pulled together attractive 2021-23 incentive packages for events of all sizes. Get ready to save on room nights, food and beverage, and much more.

Delta Air Lines Hub and a Compact City That’s Easy to Explore







Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport is a Delta Air Lines hub, located within a 3-hour flight from almost everywhere in the U.S. A light rail connects attendees directly to the city’s walkable downtown. The Skyway system of enclosed, second-level walkways connects buildings on 80 blocks to keep you and your attendees comfortable any time of the year.

The award-winning convention center offers 1.2 million feet of meeting space and important safety protocol. The MCC Client Event Health & Safety Plan including advance filtration, our GBAC STAR Accreditation — and a growing list of successfully hosted, safe events — demonstrate that we prioritize health and safety.

9,000+ Rooms Downtown — With 4,500 Connected Via Skyway

Minneapolis has hotels to fit all budgets. With more than 4,500 rooms conveniently connected to the Minneapolis Convention Center via Skyway, attendees are always a quick indoor walk from their meetings and events.

Unique Meeting and Event Venues

Whether your group wants to be on the water or on a rooftop with breathtaking views, Minneapolis has just the unique venue to ensure your attendees get plenty of Instagram moments.

Great Bites, Brews, and Fun

Bring your appetite and an extra bag when exploring Minneapolis’ exciting restaurants, shops, and attractions. The city has no sales tax on clothing and shoes, a top craft beverage scene, and global flavors. So when the meeting ends, the fun begins!

City by Nature: Top Parks, 22 Lakes and the Mighty Mississippi

With one of the top-ranked park systems in the nation, the Chain of Lakes, the Mississippi River, two waterfalls, and more than 200 miles of biking and hiking trails just steps from the urban action, attendees will have endless options to enjoy a day of outdoor adventure any time of year.