Cadmium Platform is the Turnkey Solution Associations Need

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

For associations, the switch to digital has come with big challenges. “Organizations knew this change was coming and they were already making strides toward it, but COVID was a catalyst for the acceleration of that change,” said Jim Obsitnik, CEO of Cadmium, an events and education platform.

With change comes progress, and the Cadmium platform is a perfect example of a growing list of solutions designed to help associations build deeper connections with their members. “The goal is to bring the events and education departments together to help drive better outcomes,” Obsitnik said.

Simply put, Cadmium functions like a digital basecamp for an association’s members, where they can find educational resources — like continuing education credits, membership communities, and on-demand learning — as well as tune in to events, both live and digital. Using the platform, associations can create and sell education packages and offer their members 24/7 access via any device in addition to selling booth space, sponsorship opportunities, and ad space.

A suite of content tools and services also allows organizers to communicate directly with speakers, exhibitors, and attendees, as well as manage event schedules and logistics.







They’ll also be able to produce meetings, conferences, and trade shows from the platform, whether they’re live, virtual, or hybrid.

In July 2021, the company acquired EventRebels, a provider of hybrid event and registration software. This marks the company’s fifth acquisition, which has included CadmiumCD, EthosCE, Warpwire, and CommPartners. This impressive portfolio has significantly increased the platform’s capabilities. For example, with EventRebels’ registration software, Cadmium now offers both online and on-site event registration, membership authorization for conference and trade-show attendees, and lead retrieval.