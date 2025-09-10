Miami Beach is Getting a New Convention Headquarters Hotel

Author: Nathan Mattise

Planners and event attendees already want to be in Miami Beach. Soon, there will be even more reasons to gather there. This spring, Miami civic leaders, developers, and hospitality executives officially broke ground on the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach — a transformative, 800-room hotel that will be directly connected to the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC). The hotel will add about 90,000 square feet of indoor meeting and conference space and 10,000 square feet of outdoor event space to the convention center’s 1.4 million square feet of flexible space. Beyond sheer size, the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach will also boast a rooftop resort-style pool deck, a signature restaurant and bar, a climate-controlled skybridge to the convention center, and retail shopping — all just 15 minutes from Miami International Airport and two blocks from the famous white-sand beaches and turquoise water of Miami Beach.

“Greater Miami is already an amazing place to host our meetings — the energy, the culture, and the amenities are unmatched,” said Kathleen McClemmy, senior director, education and meetings, for The Aesthetic Society. “The addition of the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach takes it to the next level. Being able to house attendees just steps from the meeting floor is a total game-changer for how we plan in this destination.”





Expected to open in late 2027, the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach will become a community anchor for the city’s increasingly appealing Convention Center District. In this area, visitors can dine on everything from Michelin-starred restaurants to casual Latin-Caribbean fare as they enjoy the fresh air, people-watching, and smorgasbord of shopping options. The Grand Hyatt Miami Beach will only enhance the experience. The hotel will offer pedestrian promenades for strolls between sessions, access to local transit, and bike-sharing stations. And in addition to Miami’s famous beaches, visitors will have quick access to the entertainment on Lincoln Road and cultural venues like the Bass Museum of Art, Miami City Ballet, the Frank Gehry–designed New World Symphony concert hall, and SoundScape Park’s 2.5 acres of green space.

Considering all of the above, it’s no surprise that the excitement for Grand Hyatt Miami Beach is high. The project is years in the making, with initial plans earning overwhelming approval by Miami voters back in 2018. With a design that considers the most subtle of details, the building will utilize cutting-edge resiliency and sustainability measures like storm-water management and reuse, flood-risk mitigation, and solar power — all of which should ensure operational continuity during any weather events.