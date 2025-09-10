How Sydney is Making Business Events a Catalyst for Social Change

Author: Nathan Mattise

What if a conference could change a student’s future, build a regional network for women’s safety, or help uncover the next scientific breakthrough? In Sydney, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Business Events Sydney (BESydney)’s Social Impact Strategy redefines the role of global business events, transforming them from short-term gatherings into catalysts for long-term, measurable business and social impact. Designed over three years through deep consultation with government, academia, clients, and community, the strategy embeds social, cultural, environmental, and economic value into every stage of an event.

The strategy has already made an impact. WESNET, Australia’s peak body (nonprofit organization) for domestic and family violence services, chose Sydney for the 5th World Conference of Women’s Shelters (5WCWS), to be held Sept. 15–18, 2025. Together with BESydney, the organization embedded accessibility, inclusion, and cultural respect into the event design, including offering scholarships to frontline workers in low- and middle-income countries and incorporating First Nations knowledge and healing practices throughout the meeting program. The collaboration even sparked the formation of a new regional network of women’s shelters across Oceania.

“For us, it was never just about hosting a conference,” said Karen Bentley, CEO of WESNET. “It was about creating a global platform for inclusion, equity, and impact. The conference is our anchor, but the real impact will be what comes after.”

Classroom to world stage

With this new guiding philosophy, BESydney’s work extends far beyond the boardroom. Working alongside the New South Wales Department of Education, BESydney is helping students in underrepresented areas connect with global opportunities that come about through international events.





Case in point: SIGGRAPH Asia 2023, one of the world’s most prestigious conferences on computer graphics, animation, and interactive techniques. Through BESydney and the NSW Department of Education, two public high-school students from disadvantaged socioeconomic areas of Western Sydney won an international animation competition and had the opportunity to present their work alongside industry leaders, potentially opening doors to creative career paths that may have previously felt out of reach.

“One of the girls’ mum and sister came to watch at the International Convention & Exhibition Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), and it was their first time in the city,” said Krissa Diamante, the Canley Vale High School teacher who connected her students to the SIGGRAPH Asia experience. “They couldn’t believe what they were witnessing. It completely blew their minds.”

New beginnings

BESydney’s approach has already earned global recognition, including the Global Destination Sustainability & #Meet4Impact Award and Destinations International’s Global Impact Award. But the real power of the Social Impact Strategy lies not in accolades, but in what comes next. With the strategy live, the focus now is on expanding BESydney’s reach, building the capability of more partners, and helping planners design events that deliver tangible outcomes — not just for delegates but for the communities and sectors they aim to influence.

Simply put, a business event is never just a date on the calendar in Sydney. It’s a chance to shift thinking, create meaningful connections, and deliver measurable lasting impact.

For more information on BESydney’s social impact strategy visit their site.