Meetings Attendees Find Balance and Bliss in Greater Phoenix

When gathering in Greater Phoenix, meeting attendees don’t have to put their wellness goals on hold.

The serene beauty of the surrounding Sonoran Desert inspires hotels, resorts and meeting spaces to place an emphasis on health and balance. It’s the ideal destination for small groups interested in a wellness itinerary—as well as larger groups that want to ensure attendees have ample opportunity to stay energized and focused.

“The Sonoran Desert is an endless source of inspiration, innovation, recreation and relaxation,” says Deborah Lahti, director of hotel and resort sales at Visit Phoenix. “Our Greater Phoenix hotels and resorts harness that energy in many ways that translate directly to the overall meeting experience, as well as the personal wellness goals of attendees.”

The Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix, for example, was originally built in the 1920s as a wellness retreat for the founder’s wife. Today the 119-guestroom property continues to emphasize relaxation and restoration, with immersive experiences at the Alvadora Spa, complimentary outdoor yoga classes and outdoor meeting venues with mountain views.

In July 2021, the reimagined Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, unveiled the holistic Tierra Luna Spa, offering treatments centered on desert botanicals, cosmic connection and dynamic recovery.

At Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa, the recently remodeled Sanctuary Resort Spa cultivates balance and relaxation through its Asian-inspired treatments and tranquil settings. Guests can stay active with outdoor yoga, stand-up paddleboarding and more.

Attendees don’t even have to leave downtown Phoenix to find their zen. The Kimpton Hotel Palomar features Gaiam yoga mats in every guestroom, along with on-demand yoga and Pilates—plus a popular rooftop bar and pool deck that can host private events.

To learn more about the variety of wellness options available in Greater Phoenix, go to visitphoenix.com/meetings.