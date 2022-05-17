Meeting Attendees Find Inspiration in Cambridge

As home to two of the world’s most prestigious universities—Harvard and MIT—Cambridge, Massachusetts, has inspired the best and the brightest for nearly 400 years. When groups meet in Cambridge, attendees can tap into that stimulating spirit with excursions and activities that showcase the best of this historic city.

Paddle Boston, for example, offers group and team-building excursions on the Charles River. Departing from Kendall Square, the canoe and kayak tours give paddlers unforgettable views of both Cambridge and Boston, including such landmarks as the Great Dome of MIT, the Esplanade and the Boston skyline.

Attendees can also explore the many restaurants that define Cambridge as a favorite for foodies. Off the Beaten Path Food Tours makes culinary explorations easy, with informative guides who help guests learn more about each square’s history and culture while enjoying a taste of their diverse eats. Popular options include the Harvard Square Chocolate Tour and the Central Square Food and Mural Arts Tour.

Groups can even experience what it feels like to be a Harvard student for a day with Trademark Tours’ Professional Development programs. Planners can choose the topics for half- or full-day customized programs led by professors and PhD students at Harvard University.

Cambridge offers plenty of hotel options for groups of all sizes. Recently renovated properties include the Hyatt Regency Boston Cambridge, which has been nominated for two Northstar 2022 Stella Awards—Best Renovation in the Northeast and Best Hotel/Resort Event Space in the Northeast; and The Charles Hotel in the heart of Harvard Square, with 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

To help visitors discover all the city has to offer, Cambridge recently reopened its popular Visitor Information Center on the ground floor of the Cambridge Savings Bank in Harvard Square.

For more information on booking your next meeting in inspirational Cambridge, visit cambridgeusa.org.